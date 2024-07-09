Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and St Helens make appeal decisions on suspensions

WARRINGTON WOLVES and St Helens will be heading to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight to appeal bans handed to James Harrison and Moses Mbye respectively.

Harrison was handed a one-match penalty notice after being hit with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath of Warrington’s 48-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants last Friday night.

Mbye, meanwhile, was also handed a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Dangerous Contact in St Helens’ 8-6 loss to Castleford Tigers.

That being said, Wigan Warriors have decided not to appeal Brad O’Neill’s one-match penalty notice charge for a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift during his side’s win over Leigh Leopards.

Oldham’s Danny Craven and Featherstone Rovers’ Dec Patton will also be present at Operational Rules Tribunals tonight after being charged with Grade E Foul and Abusive language to Match Official and Grade F Striking respectively.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast