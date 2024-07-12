Luke Keary’s Super League move confirmed

SYDNEY ROOSTERS veteran Luke Keary’s move to Super League has now been confirmed.

The Australian playmaker, who currently plays for Sydney Roosters, has signed a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons.

Keary made his professional debut in NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs in June 2013. Able to play at both 6 and 7, he made 10 appearances in his first season, scoring his two first tries at the Gold Coast Titans.

Injured at the start of the 2014 season, he went back to the competition in July, quickly becoming a key starter in the Rabbitohs’ team. He wins his first major title against Canterbury in the NRL Grand Final. In February 2015, he scored a try in the 39-0 win against St Helens in the World Club Challenge.

A consistent performer, Keary had two more seasons with the Bulldogs before moving to Sydney Roosters. A key player in Trent Robinson’s side from his signing, the Australian playmaker scored a brace in his first game with the Roosters.

During his time at Sydney, he reaches the NRL twice (2018, 2019) as well as the World Club Challenge (2019,2020). Scoring 35 tries in 158 NRL appearances earned him a place with the Blues of New South Wales to take part in the 2020 and 2024 State of Origins.

After 12 NRL seasons with Rabbitohs and Roosters, he made 47 tries in 221 games.

An international, Keary represented Australia in 2018 twice in 2018 to face New Zealand and Tonga. Eligible to play for Ireland, the 32 years-old playmaker also played for Ireland in 2022 in the last World Cup, appearing in his three games of the group stage as five-eight.

Keary said: “I am really excited to join Catalans Dragons. I am looking forward to contributing to the club’s success.”

