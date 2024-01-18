Halifax Panthers release statement on stadium future following concerns over The Shay

HALIFAX PANTHERS have released a statement on the future of their home at The Shay following Calderdale Council’s potential willingness to ‘dispose’ of the venue.

The Halifax Courier yesterday revealed that the Council was prepared to reduce services in order to slash outgoing costs in a bid to balance the books.

Based on the Council’s current financial predictions, the Calderdale authority is now facing budget deficits of £7.5 million in 2024/2025, £6.2 million in 2025/2026 and £4.8 million in 2026/2027.

With that in mind, The Shay, which is owned by Calderdale Council and leased by the Shay Stadium Trust – a not-for-profit company set up to preserve the ground as a sports stadium – is in the firing line.

If the proposal does go through, that could potentially impact the Panthers and their future home.

Now the Panthers have released their own statement on the issue: “These are difficult times for us all and the Board at Halifax Panthers fully appreciate the predicament the Council find themselves in to balance the books etc.

“The Board are also conscious of the impact this could have for both professional Clubs as current tenants of the Shay.

“With the above in mind, and to try safeguard the future of professional sport at the Shay, the Panthers Board’s current direction of travel is to work closely with both FCHT and CMBC to find a solution that fits all.

“It is very early in the piece and provisional talks have/will be taking place with the above parties to assimilate all the information and facts before moving forward.

“In the meantime, there is a consultation process that the Council have initiated over the next 6 weeks.

“Further communication will be made to all once there is progress and news to deliver.

“In the meantime, rest assured that myself and all the Board at Halifax Panthers are passionate about both Clubs continuing at the Shay now and in the future and will be making every effort to ensure that happens.”

