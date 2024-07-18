Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam calls for Super League rule change

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has called for a Super League rule change following a controversial call during his side’s 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

The Leopards were fully deserving of their victory, however, the margin would have been greater had Leigh winger Darnell McIntosh been awarded what looked like a fair try in the corner late on in the second-half.

McIntosh dived acrobatically and appeared to touch down the ball with no separation between his hand and the ball.

However, with on-field referee Tom Grant sending the decision upstairs as a no try, video referee Ben Thaler chose to conclude that there was no significant evidence to overturn that call.

For Lam, he was furious and has called for something to change with the on-field call.

“I just thought the Darnell McIntosh try was a really poor call, one of the worst of the season,” Lam said.

“We want fans to come and watch our wingers score these amazing tries but it going up as a no try and finding it a no try because it’s gone up there as no try, I think that needs to change.

“That’s what people want to see and it’s a legal, fair try. Don’t let it go up as a live call, just let the third party in the bunker have an open opinion on that decision.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast