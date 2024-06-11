Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to speculation on David Armstrong and Aaron Pene signings

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has responded to speculation that the club will welcome David Armstrong for 2025 and Aaron Pene for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season.

Pene, who was released by Melbourne Storm last month, is rumoured to be linking with the Leopards in the next few weeks whilst Armstrong is expected to join Leigh for the 2025 season and beyond.

Now, Lam has issues his response to the speculation surrounding Armstrong, who has turned down an extension with the Newcastle Knights.

“It’s just club policy that we don’t discuss those sort of rumours or let’s say speculation that are linked to our club,” Lam said.

“It’s something that Chris Chester (Leigh’s head of rugby) is driving at the moment and if there is any further information to be had we will let anyone know as soon as that happens.

“We are always looking, there will be a few players that are well known that will leave the club. We are always talking about retention and recruitment.”

Lam also gave the same response when asked about the imminent signing of former Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene.

“It’s very similar, as a club our policy is not to comment on players supposedly coming or leaving until the end of the season.

“If anything does progress with any news on retention and recruitment we will let the media know.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast