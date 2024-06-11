LEIGH LEOPARDS have been given a major boost on the injury front with Robbie Mulhern’s calf tear not as serious as first thought.

Leigh Leopards given major injury boost

The Leopards have been counting the cost of their injury problems throughout the 2024 Super League season, with Mulhern suffering two calf issues already this year.

Mulhern came off in the opening minutes of the Leopards’ recent Super League win at Huddersfield at the start of June with a calf injury – the third he has suffered in two months.

But, whilst initial fears would be that the Ireland international would face a significant spell on the sidelines, that apprehension has been offset by Leigh head coach Adrian Lam.

“Matt Davis will be back in contention and so will Gaz O’Brien. We are getting closer to seeing the likes of Robbie Mulhern and John Asiata too but they will be closer to the Leeds or Wigan game,” Lam said.

“The strain tear of the calf came back at the lowest grade, instead of eight weeks it’s about four or five. He will be more likely be back for Wigan.”

