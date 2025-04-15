Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam sends ominous message to Super League rivals

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has sent an ominous message to Super League rivals, insisting that his side has still “got so much growth left”.

Lam was commenting after the 20-6 win against Castleford Tigers on Saturday night – a result which lifted the Leopards back into the top six to make it four wins from seven Super League games in 2025 so far.

However, at the same time in 2024, Leigh had just one win to their name before a superb run of form saw Lam’s men make it to the semi-final play-offs.

Having said that, Lam believes that there is still so much more from his Leopards side.

“When you’ve got so many new players in your team you don’t have that consistency at the start of the year and it takes time to build that and even players finding their best form,” Lam said.

“I know Tesi Niu is killing it at the moment but imagine what he will be like this time next year or in six weeks’ time.

“All those new players, whether it’s David Armstrong or Ethan O’Neill, will thrive through this next period now that it’s drying up a little bit.

“We’ve reached the goal which we set at the beginning of the season – we had only won one game this time last year – so we are at a different level than we were last year.

“But, we’ve still got so much growth left in us.”