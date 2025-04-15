Matt Peet on the ‘really positive story’ behind Good Friday derby at Wigan Warriors

MATT PEET believes that the sell-out crowd for the Good Friday derby is a “really positive story” for Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

The Brick Community Stadium, capacity 25,000, hosts this year’s Good Friday derby between the great rivals.

While Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium sells out its smaller capacity of 18,000 for the Easter occasions, Wigan’s ground hasn’t always done likewise.

But this year’s fixture sold out almost two weeks in advance with anticipation high for the sides’ first meeting of the season.

Warriors coach Matt Peet said: “I am surprised how quick it happens, but I’m not surprised when I see the signs go up.

“It’s testament to both clubs. It’s a really positive story for both clubs. I can see why (it’s sold out) because we know this club always delivers.”

Peet said he had no fresh injury concerns following last week’s win over top-of-the-table Hull KR.

All eyes are now on Paul Wellens’ Saints, a rivalry characterised by loathing between supporters but also a mutual respect between many involved in the clubs.

“It (respect) comes with the rivalry and the history,” said Peet.

“You win some and you lose some, but we’re both better off having that opposition. A lot of the best moments in our histories have involved the other team.

“It’s a bit like a boxer, if you don’t have good people to go up against you don’t get remembered.

“All the players have a massive amount of respect, plus a little bit of healthy fear of what the other club is capable of. “