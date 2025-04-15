New Zealand Warriors boss speaks out on rumours of move for Leeds Rhinos forward

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS head coach Andrew Webster has denied rumours that they are eyeing up a move for Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon.

As per News Corp, Gannon was linked with a three-year deal with the Warriors with the 21-year-old out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

And now Webster himself has had his say on the speculation.

“I always laugh when someone comes up with the most unbelievably wrong rumour about a player coming to our club,” Webster said on RNZ.

“I’ve received a lot of phone calls about players rumoured to be coming here, but my comment is we don’t talk about recruitment, until it happens.

“When it does, we like to let everyone know and celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Brad Arthur had previously said: “He’s contracted this year, and Bleasey (Leeds’ director of rugby, Ian Blease) is working with his management to extend his deal.

“I know he loves the club and he appreciates what the club have done for him, all the indicators are he wants to continue to play here.”

“I’m pretty comfortable with where he’s at. I’d expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it’s sorted, the decision is yet to be made.

“He probably does have aspirations to play in the NRL some day. But that might be further down the track.

“I’d expect him to be excited by that interest, but he’s a pretty level-headed kid, and he knows that in his development he’s still a long way off where he could get to in the future.”