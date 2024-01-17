World Club Challenge could be taken abroad with 2024 clash between Wigan and Penrith heading for sell-out in record time

THE World Club Challenge could be taken abroad in the near future, with the 2024 clash between the Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers heading for a sell-out in record time.

The Warriors have been slowly ticking past milestones on the way to a 25,000 sell-out with an RFL spokesperson confirming to League Express that a sell-out is very much expected quicker than ever before.

Earlier this week, Wigan confirmed the sale of 22,000 tickets as the Lancashire club prepares to welcome NRL champions Penrith to the DW Stadium on Saturday 24 February with a kick-off time of 8pm.

The concept could be taken abroad in the near future, though an RFL spokesperson has told League Express that “there are no firm plans as of yet.”

The idea of an taking the concept abroad has stemmed from the NRL’s decision to take a historic double-header to Las Vegas in March.

On March 2, Manly Sea Eagles play South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters take on Brisbane Broncos at the Allegiant Stadium.

The day before, USA and Canada, who are currently ranked 33rd and 46th respectively in the men’s world rankings, will play at Ed W. Clark High School with a kick-off of 7pm local time.

The World Club Challenge holders are, of course, St Helens following the Merseyside club’s incredible victory Down Under in 2023.

