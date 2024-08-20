Jon Wilkin slams Hull FC following dreadful London Broncos hammering

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes incoming Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has “one hell of a job” to do at the Super League club following a dreadful 29-4 loss to London Broncos at the Magic Weekend.

Live at the home of Leeds United, Elland Road, Hull and London did battle in the first fixture on Saturday – and to say it was a shock result was an understatement.

The Broncos were brilliant throughout and eventually ran in four tries with halfback Oli Leyland and fullback Josh Rourke causing havoc all afternoon.

For Hull, they were woeful, with the performance summed up by Denive Balmforth’s sinbinning in the last minute for a late tackle.

Cartwright, whose son Jed is one of only a few bright spots in a dreadful season so far for the Black and Whites, will link up with his new side for pre-season.

But, Wilkin believes that he needs to transform what he has described as “a Championship-level team”.

“They are a Championship-level team and maybe not the top of the Championship either – they are maybe one of the top three and that’s Hull FC,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports.

“That’s crazy, I am all about positivity and the future but John Cartwright has done one hell of a job to turn that into something good.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast