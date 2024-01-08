Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup success voted the most memorable and significant event of 2023 by League Express readers

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ Challenge Cup success has been voted the most memorable and significant event of 2023 by League Express readers.

It was the first time in 52 years that the club had secured rugby league’s most prestigious trophy, in a thrilling and captivating Wembley final.

After Leigh and Hull KR were locked at 16-16 as 80 minutes came to an end, Lachlan Lam delivered the killer blow with a field-goal in the 83rd minute.

In doing so, the Papua New Guinea international broke Rovers’ hearts but created memories for the Leopards that will never be forgotten.

League Express set up a poll in last week’s paper and online edition asking readers to choose their most memorable and significant moment from the 2023 season.

It followed a five-part series counting down the top 50 moments of the calendar year, which placed the issuing of provisional gradings to every professional club at number one.

Here are the results:

Leigh Leopards winning the Challenge Cup – 28.38%

The issue of gradings to each professional club – 27.60%

St Helens winning the World Club Challenge – 20.24%

Sky Sports’ new TV contract at a lower value – 17.74%

The new global calendar and World Cup postponement – 6.04%

