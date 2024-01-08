London Broncos launch new talent pathway to replace Academy and Scholarship

LONDON BRONCOS have launched their new talent pathway to replace the Academy and Scholarship that was scrapped in November last year.

Parents of players in those Academy and Scholarship systems were told in a Zoom call that the Broncos would stop those systems in their current format, impacting those from under-14 all the way to under-18s.

The Broncos said that the costs of running that system, at a time when they need to improve their club grading (towards which having an Academy is not rewarded with points), were a reason for the decision.

However, the capital club have now introduced an alternative. Beginning in February, London’s new pathway will be introduced to over 500 players in the region.

The new head of Broncos talent pathway, former player and Academy coach Nash Cohen said: “We’re really excited to launch our new structure which includes a series of RFL Lions Development Days for under-12, under-13, under-14 and under-15 age groups.

“Our new talent pathway – including our new under-16 and under-18 programmes coming later in 2024 – will allow us to track, monitor and nurture the talent and development of over 500 players in the region, giving a significantly wider range of player development opportunities, than ever before”.

The first series of ‘Lions Development Days’ will take place from February 14, with full details on the London Broncos club website.

Head of youth and community John Keyes added: “We’ve extensively consulted with the RFL and Community Clubs to understand the landscape and produce something that will not just be top quality, but allow us to set new standards for our youth development programmes”.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.