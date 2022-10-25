Leigh Leopards complete ‘greatest ever deal’ ever in the Super League club’s history

THE newly rebranded Leigh Leopards have completed the ‘greatest ever deal’ in the Super League club’s history.

Whilst on the field, the Lancashire club enjoyed a tremendous 2022 season, earning promotion to the top flight, off the field the club has been making waves too.

A rebrand at the end of last week saw the Centurions become the Leigh Leopards with a new sponsorship being signed that represents the most lucrative deal ever in the club’s history.

A two-year main sponsorship deal with Homes Together Ltd, who sponsored Blake Ferguson during the 2022 season, has been struck.

The company specialises in providing residential care for young adults with learning and physical disabilities, autism and visual impairments.

Homes Together’s owner Steve Jones said: “As a lifelong Leigh supporter, nothing gave me greater pride last season than seeing the club promoted into the Super League. Having been born and bred within half-a-mile of Hilton Park, Leigh Rugby has always been my biggest sporting passion. Seeing them not just promoted last season but the manner of it reminded me of the heady days of Murphy, Woods and Martyn. I had wondered for some time how we might support the club and having spoken to Derek and been impressed by his infectious enthusiasm and passion and a synergy was born. We came up with a shirt sponsorship idea that fits perfectly with the innovations that he is looking to introduce.”

“Linking a rugby team which embodies skill, strength, speed and toughness with an organisation that deals with people with physical and learning difficulties is, we feel, ground-breaking and hopefully helps to change perceptions of disability. This is the start of an incredible partnership which I am eager to see unfold.”

David Ashton-Jones, Managing Director from Homes Together said: “We are proud of the new partnership between Leigh Leopards and Homes Together.

Watching Leigh throw the instruction book out of the window and make a positive statement towards their future ambitions, has similarities with our own intent in pushing the message of strength and positivity around disability. What better way to do that than to sponsor a team in such a powerful sport as Rugby League and a team that has been close to our hearts for a very long time. Whilst the business is based in Harrogate, Leigh has a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to help this rugby club and the town in any way we can.”

Owner Derek Beaumont also added: “It’s fantastic to work shoulder to shoulder with fellow successful Leigh people and to have Leigh people on our training and our principal kits and as main club sponsor makes me proud of what our town can achieve. I would like to thank Homes Together for their backing of the Club and trust in what we deliver in our community, coupled with our mirrored values. I am really excited how together we can create change in our community.”