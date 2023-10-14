Leigh Leopards confirm third signing in 24 hours ahead of 2024 Super League season

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed their third signing in 24 hours ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

That man is 23-year-old Swinton Lions star Louis Brogan.

Local lad Brogan came through the ranks at Leigh Miners Rangers and won England youth honours. He played for the then Centurions in a preseason Warm Up Game against London Broncos in January 2019 during John Duffy’s tenure as head coach.

After signing professional forms for the Lions, where he initially played alongside new team-mate Frankie Halton, he has developed into a consistent performer in the forwards, scoring 12 tries in 74 appearances. He enjoyed an outstanding season in 2023 as the Lions consolidated their hard-won place in the Championship by virtue of a last day win at Halifax.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “There are some hidden gems in the Championship and Louis is someone I’ve been keeping my eye on. He’s been overlooked in the past but from what I’ve seen he’s been consistent all year for Swinton.

“He will play a big part in 2024 and I’d expect him to play a number of first team games.

“Louis is driven and knows what he wants to achieve in the game.”

Louis Brogan said: “I’m over the moon to sign for Leigh, it’s extra special for me. I had a season ticket for four or five years and a lot of my mates go every week on the North Stand.

“I trained with Leigh in the 2019 preseason and played in the friendly against London. I then got the opportunity to sign for Swinton and that was ideal for me as it gave me the opportunity to play rugby week in and week out.

“Allan Coleman, who’d coached me at Miners, was the Swinton assistant and then head coach and he’s had a massive influence on my career. He was the coach when I went to Serbia with the England Community Under 19s and that was a great experience.

“Playing in the Championship this year has been tough as it’s a very good standard, but for Swinton to consolidate and finish tenth was a big achievement. It was a great feeling when we won at Halifax on the last day of the season to make sure we stayed up.

“Swinton is a great club, and I really enjoyed my time there. You look at some of the players they’ve developed who are now playing regularly in Super League and it’s a proud record.”

Brogan, a former Leigh St Mary’s High School pupil who is a fully qualified electrician, is looking forward to the benefits of being a full-time player.

“It will be amazing to be around such quality coaches and players every day and I’m going to learn so much,” he added.

