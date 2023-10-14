Every Super League game set to be broadcast live for the first time in 2024

AHEAD of live and exclusive coverage from Old Trafford tonight of the 26th Super League Grand Final, Sky Sports and RL Commercial have announced a transformational new three-year rights deal starting next season, with every Betfred Super League match to be broadcast live for the first time.

The new agreement extends the partnership beyond 30 years and will see Sky Sports broadcast all six matches in each Super League round live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Play-Offs and all three Grand Finals: Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair.

Within the broadcaster’s investment in Super League rugby, video referees will now feature in all games, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.

As part of the agreement, RL Commercial will retain and enhance the ability to attract new viewers, with the continuation of free-to-air broadcast opportunities as well as through a dedicated Super League-owned streaming platform – further details will be confirmed through the autumn.

As part of the Reimagining Rugby League project developed through the strategic partnership with IMG, membership of the men?s Super League will be determined by a new grading system from 2025.

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director, said: “Super League’s partnership with Sky Sports has been constantly evolving since the competition was launched in 1996, and we are excited to have confirmed this significant extension which will lift that partnership, and the Super League itself, to a new level.

“To have all six fixtures in every round of the men’s Super League televised will offer major new opportunities for RL Commercial and our clubs, as well as allowing supporters to watch many more matches ? and also making it possible for us to have video referees at all matches, a truly significant development for the Super League competition.

“The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition, and with Rugby League embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.

“Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the Women?s and Wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal.”

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement. It?s been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms – a first for the sport.

“Alongside our commitment to the women’s and wheelchair game, we are delighted that fans will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive offering in the history of the sport.”

In addition to live matches, Super League fans can tune in to Sky Sports for a range of support programming, including interviews and features, and can stay across all the latest Rugby League news across Sky Sports’ channels on social media, SkySports.com and Sky Sports News.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.