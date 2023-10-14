Super League Grand Final to be broadcast live in five continents

THE second international Betfred Super League Grand Final will have a suitably international audience, as the Catalans Dragons take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford. The match will be broadcast live in five continents.

Sky Sports will again be host broadcasters in the UK and Ireland, with live national radio coverage on BBC 5 Live, and highlights on BBC Two on Sunday, then a fresh angle on all the unfolding drama on Channel 4 next weekend.

Sky Sports’ coverage will go global through Fox Sports in Australia and the USA, Sky NZ in New Zealand, Premier Sports in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, SportsNet in Canada and SportsMax in the Caribbean.

In addition, L’Equipe will conclude their first season of exclusive Super League coverage across France by showing the Dragons’ second Grand Final appearance, and the team from Televisio de Catalunya’s TV3 arrived at Old Trafford on Friday night ahead of their live coverage across Spain.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial: “International interest has reached unprecedented levels for the 2023 Betfred Super League Grand Final, as Catalans Dragons make their second appearance at Old Trafford against Wigan Warriors, one of the most famous clubs in world Rugby League.

“We are looking forward to another memorable night and it is testament to the occasion that it will be watched by households all over the world.”

