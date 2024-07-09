Warrington Wolves successfully appeal James Harrison ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES have successfully appealed the ban handed to James Harrison.

Harrison, who has become one of Warrington’s most dependable forwards in recent seasons, was handed a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of the Wolves’ 48-0 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Now, though, following an appeal at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, Harrison will be free to play in Warrington’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

