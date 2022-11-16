NRL star rejected Super League ‘offers’ after being linked with Wakefield Trinity

NRL star James Tamou has revealed he rejected a number of Super League offers after being linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity.

The former Wests Tigers forward endured a difficult year with the Concord club, winning just four games before leaving at the end of 2022.

There was a period of time where the 33-year-old was linked with a move to Super League, with Wakefield Trinity reportedly interested.

And Tamou has now revealed that a number of offers came his way, but because of family reasons he didn’t want to leave Australia.

“There was offers and interest over there but I’ve got four kids at home and it would have been tough to pack them up,” Tamou told the Daily Telegraph.

“It would have taken them a few months to get settled over there, get through the season and then possibly come back.

“It (playing footy) was just going to be something locally in the area I’m from down south then my manager called up and said the Cowboys were interested so I took it.

“It wasn’t even about the logistics and numbers, I just said yes straight away because I knew I wanted to enjoy it and not have the weight of the team on my shoulders.

“I’m going to have to try hard to get into this team.”