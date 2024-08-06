Salford Red Devils assistant Krisnan Inu addresses Kallum Watkins rumour

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu has dismissed claims that star captain Kallum Watkins is being linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos.

The Mirror broke the news earlier in the week, claiming that the Rhinos were eyeing up a potential deal for Watkins after incredible form in 2024.

Inu, however, dismissed such reports.

“I literally heard about it about two minutes ago, just before coming on here,” Inu said in his pre-match press conference.

“(Aside from that) I’ve heard nothing of it.

“He’s the captain of our club. I don’t see him going anywhere any time soon.

“I think that’s just one of those rumours that are trying to get in his head which, I don’t think it will work. He’s a solid dude.

“There’s nothing from me. If you want to hear it from the man himself, you can ask him when you see him.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast