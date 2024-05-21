Leigh Leopards forward Kai O’Donnell reportedly set for exit with at least two clubs in the hunt

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Kai O’Donnell is reportedly set for the exit doors with at least two clubs in the hunt for his signature.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has reported that the former Canberra Raiders forward is set to return to the NRL after what will have been three years in the UK.

O’Donnell, known for his line running and impressive defence, first came to British shores in 2022 to join Leigh on their Championship crusade, earning promotion with the Lancashire club back to Super League.

Last season, the back-rower scored a try in the Leopards’ 17-16 Challenge Cup success over Hull KR and has made almost 50 appearances for the Leopards in his time at the club.

It means yet another departure is on the cards for Leigh, whose head coach Adrian Lam signed a new three-year deal with the club just last week.

The likes of John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes will exit the Leigh Sports Village at the end of the 2024 season, whilst Tom Amone, O’Donnell and Ricky Leutele have also been linked with the exit door.

