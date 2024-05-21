Alex Mellor signs new two-year deal with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have announced that Alex Mellor has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

Mellor signed for the Tigers in 2022, after having spells at Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson, spoke on Alex Mellor signing for Castleford for another two years: “Firstly, Alex has shown what he’s all about over the last six weeks, it was a big loss to lose him so early on against St Helens, but he’s shown the type of player he can be.

“It’s tough, being a line running forward that’s why he attracts interest. He’s athletic, he fits our DNA in what we’re trying to achieve and he’s a competitor as well as a good voice in the group and with Alex I think the reason why he wants to stay is that he believes in the plan and the project of trying to establish Castleford as a top six Super League club and he believes where we’re going and he wants to be a part of driving that forward for Castleford.”

