Tom Amone’s exit from Leigh Leopards confirmed as new club announces signing

TOM AMONE’S exit from the Leigh Leopards has been confirmed as NRL side, Canterbury Bulldogs, announce his signature.

Earlier this month, League Express revealed that Amone was the subject of interest from the Bulldogs after becoming one of Super League’s most influential forwards – and now the deal has been confirmed.

The 27-year-old returns to the NRL for the 2025 and 2026 seasons to don the Blue and White after stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers.

Amone made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Rabbitohs where he played for two seasons before joining the Tigers in 2021. The Australia-born prop then headed to the Super League where he has made 33 appearances for the Leigh Leopards including their 2023 Challenge Cup final win.

The Leigh Leopards forward announced to teammates earlier today that he would be rejoining the NRL at the end of the Super League season.

“We are very excited to have Tom Amone returning to the NRL. He has been the best front row forward in the UK for the past two years and he will certainly be a boost to our forward stocks.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Belmore for the pre-season.”

