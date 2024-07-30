Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

Tomorrow night, Wigan Warriors will go up against Huddersfield Giants whilst Castleford Tigers host Leigh Leopards at The Jungle.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and Hull KR will travel to Warrington Wolves for what promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the top end of the Super League table.

On Saturday, Hull FC will host St Helens whilst Leeds Rhinos will travel to Salford Red Devils in the evening before London Broncos and Catalans Dragons round the weekend off on Sunday.

But, who will referee these six fixtures?

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

01st August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: T. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

01st August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

02nd August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: L. Rush

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull FC v St Helens

03rd August, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: G. Shaw

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

03rd August, KO: 17:30

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Smith

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

04th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: D. Pye

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: A. Smith

