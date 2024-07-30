Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!
Tomorrow night, Wigan Warriors will go up against Huddersfield Giants whilst Castleford Tigers host Leigh Leopards at The Jungle.
Wind the clock forward to Friday and Hull KR will travel to Warrington Wolves for what promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the top end of the Super League table.
On Saturday, Hull FC will host St Helens whilst Leeds Rhinos will travel to Salford Red Devils in the evening before London Broncos and Catalans Dragons round the weekend off on Sunday.
But, who will referee these six fixtures?
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
01st August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: T. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
01st August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
02nd August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: L. Rush
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull FC v St Helens
03rd August, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: G. Shaw
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
03rd August, KO: 17:30
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Smith
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
04th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: D. Pye
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: A. Smith
