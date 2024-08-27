St Helens given a small success in Tommy Makinson appeal

ST HELENS have been given a small success on Tommy Makinson’s appeal.

Makinson and Saints went to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight in a bid to reduce the winger’s three-match penalty notice handed to the veteran for Grade D Head Contact in the aftermath of his side’s 42-6 loss to Hull KR.

Saints were able to downgrade the ban to two matches on appeal, meaning Makinson will be available for the club’s last home game in September at home to Castleford Tigers.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast