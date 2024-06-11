Salford Red Devils give key player new Super League contract

SAM STONE has signed a new two-year deal with the Salford Red Devils.

The back-rower has been a stellar addition to the squad since his move to the club in late 2022 and this extension confirms his stay until at least 2026.

The Malta international represented two clubs in the NRL – Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans – before playing a major role in the then-Leigh Centurions’ promotion to the Betfred Super League.

Since making the switch to the Red Devils, Stone has scored ten tries in his 35 appearances, including a memorable golden-point winner against Warrington Wolves in September 2023.

After confirmation of his extension, Stone has said: “I am very happy to extend my contract at Salford.

“It was a relatively easy decision to stay; I have enjoyed my time here and I feel like I am continuing to improve under this coaching staff.

“This group of lads are fantastic to play alongside, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next few years!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “It is fantastic that Sam has extended his contract and is staying with the group.

“He’s been a great addition to the team both on and off the field providing both quality and durability since joining us.”

