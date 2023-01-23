Leigh Leopards hint at more major news ahead of Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has taken to social media to hint at potentially big news for the club ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Beaumont’s side were celebrating over the weekend with a narrow victory over the Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon, winning the Bev Risman Trophy in the process.

The Leopards had been trailing 12-8 going into the final moments of the game, but it was up to former Leeds hero Zak Hardaker to hand his new side a win with a last-gasp try.

Following the game, Beaumont took to social media giant Twitter to hint at potentially big news after a phone call with head of rugby Chris Chester.

Beaumont tweeted: “Get in there! Now those are the phone calls I like taking from Chezzy! Seems he got the catch of the night last night while I was messing about with lots of tiddlers on my hook! If Carlsberg did Saturdays!.”

Get in there! Now those are the phone calls I like taking from Chezzy! Seems he got the catch of the night last night while I was messing about with lots of tiddlers on my hook! If carlsberg did Saturdays! 😂🏉💪 — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) January 21, 2023

That news was obviously the signing of former Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai. However, the club are not finished there with a cryptic tweet sent out today, stating: “Morning Leythers… What a weekend! ✅ First game ✅ First win ✅ @Scouting4Girls

announced ✅ New Signing – Ava

“Now that is some start to the Leopards era 🐆 AND we haven’t finished yet!!! 👀”

It remains to be seen what that news could potentially be, but with the Leopards no longer having a quota spot left, it could well be a domestic signing or another big off-field move.

The Leopards have already brought in the likes of Hardaker, Ricky Leutele, Gareth O’Brien and Matt Davis, but have also lost Blake Ferguson and Nene MacDonald to Thirlmere Roosters and Leeds Rhinos respectively.