Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Ava Seumanufagai’s first words as a Leigh Leopards player

AVA SEUMANUFAGAI will be a Leigh Leopards player for Super League 2023 with the club announcing the news on social media last night.

The former Leeds Rhinos forward, who won the Challenge Cup with the West Yorkshire side back in 2020, has signed a one-year deal until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

After a spell in the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Seumanufagai was released from his contract at the end of 2022, but Canterbury’s loss is very much Leigh’s gain.

Now, the 31-year-old has spoken his first words since the news was announced.

Seumanufagai said on social media: “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to join the Leigh Leopards and be back in the Super League. I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and ripping into 2023.”

It’s short but sweet as the former Wests Tigers and Cronulla Shark enforcer gets ready to represent his new club in what will be Leigh’s first season back in Super League following relegation in 2021.