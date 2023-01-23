Featherstone Rovers’ Joey Leilua to return to Australia on compassionate leave following family passing for a short period

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS star Joey Leilua is set to return to Australia on compassionate leave for a short period following a sad passing in his family.

Leilua has impressed in his time at the Millennium Stadium so far after joining the club ahead of the 2022 Championship season.

Since that move, the 31-year-old centre has made 26 appearances, scoring 17 tries in the process.

Featherstone tweeted: “💙 The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Joey Leilua and his family after the sudden passing of his mother over the weekend.

“Joey will return to Australia for a short period with the full support of the club.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their sincere condolences for Joey and his family and friends.