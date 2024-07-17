Craig Lingard insists Castleford Tigers player has future at Super League club

CRAIG LINGARD has insisted that one Castleford Tigers player still has a future at the Super League club.

That player is Luke Hooley, who is currently on dual-registration with the Batley Bulldogs and who has played just six times for the Tigers since making the move ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Hooley came through the ranks at Wakefield Trinity before leaving on a permanent deal to join Batley after numerous loan spells at the likes of Dewsbury Rams.

The fullback impressed enough at the Bulldogs to be given a shot back in Super League with Leeds Rhinos, but he made just eight appearances during his solitary year at Headingley.

Hooley made the move to Castleford for 2024, but he has been forced out of the team by new recruit Tex Hoy and has spent most of the year with Batley.

Lingard, however, insists that the 25-year-old still has a future at The Jungle, with Hooley still contracted for 2025.

Lingard said: “Of course he has a future, he’s here next season and is contracted for next year.

“We are fully focused on him being here. We have got Tex Hoy here too so we have competition for places at fullback.

“It’s important you have competition for places as well as having people available when others are injured or banned.

“Luke certainly has a future with us.”

