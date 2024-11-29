Leigh Leopards tie down key man as Adrian Lam prepares for Super League 2025

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced that Frankie Halton has extended his contract with the club for a further two years, keeping him at the Leopards Den until at least the end of the 2027 season.

A former member of the Leigh Reserves setup, Halton returned to the community game with Leigh Miners Rangers before resuming his professional career with Swinton Lions. He later had spells with Featherstone Rovers and Hull KR before rejoining his hometown club during the 2023 season.

Halton’s first year back at Leigh was disrupted by injury, limiting him to just three appearances. However, the 2024 season saw him establish himself as a key player in Adrian Lam’s starting line-up.

Speaking about his contract extension, Halton said: “I’m really happy to have extended my time at Leigh. I’ve loved being back at my hometown club, and it was a no-brainer to sign again.

“I feel like I’ve settled well into the team and the club after a frustrating first year, and I can’t wait to push on and help the club achieve further success.

“The club’s heading in the right direction, and as a local lad, I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “After a very frustrating 2023 season disrupted by injury, Frankie showed exactly why we brought him back to the club when he was able to play consistently last year.

“It’s important for the people of this town to have local talent in the team, and they certainly have that in Frankie. He’s a very popular figure among the lads, and you could see how much it meant to everyone when he finally crossed the line for his first try. I’m delighted to have secured him for another two years.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast