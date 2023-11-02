Leigh Leopards launch reserves team for Super League 2024

LEIGH LEOPARDS have finally launched their reserves team for the 2024 Super League season.

Despite featuring in the reserves fixture list for 2023, the Leopards didn’t play a single game in the competition – but 2024 will be different.

The club revealed on their website that they are holding reserve team training session trial sessions this November. The first one will take place on the 23rd and then the second on the following week on the 30th.

Head of Youth Kieron Purtill, who will be leading the sessions, has called for anyone to get involved: “As we look to establish our first reserve team for many years, this is an important part of our male program and gives a true pathway for local talent to progress to the first team.

“As a club we are now running U16s development team (LEAP Squad) a development academy in conjunction with Wigan and Leigh College at U18s and now a reserve team.

“The reserve team will allow us to explore talent from different backgrounds while providing depth and playing opportunities for our top squad.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.