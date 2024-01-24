Manly Sea Eagles forward Karl Lawton still seeking move to Super League after surprise transfer to London Broncos falls through

MANLY SEA EAGLES forward Karl Lawton is still eyeing a move to Super League, despite a surprise transfer to London Broncos falling through.

Lawton had been linked with a move to the newly-promoted Super League club despite being under contract with Manly.

However, that move to the capital side has fallen through, with Lawton’s agent, Chris Orr, telling League Express exclusively why that happened.

“He was already on a contract at Manly but wanted to go to Super League for the next three years. We agreed the terms and then the contract didn’t come through,” Orr told League Express.

That being said, Orr revealed that Lawton is still seeking a move to the northern hemisphere.

“We are still looking, if anyone has an opportunity we are open to that.”

Lawton, 28, can play as hooker or in the back-row and has made 35 appearances for the Sea Eagles in his three seasons at the club so far.

Prior to that, the Australian began his career with the Gold Coast Titans, debuting back in 2016 before moving on to pastures new with the New Zealand Warriors.

There, Lawton made 33 appearances before moving to Manly ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

London, meanwhile, have signed Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Jack Campagnolo (Souths Logan Magpies), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux), Josh Rourke (Batley Bulldogs) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) in a busy off-season so far.

