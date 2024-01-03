Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont addresses Tristan Sailor speculation

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has addressed the speculation that Tristan Sailor could be heading for the Super League club.

In recent weeks and months, Brisbane Broncos flyer Sailor has been linked with Leigh as head coach Adrian Lam aims to build on a special 2023 season in which the Leopards won the Challenge Cup Final for the first time in 52 years.

The Leopards, however, have no quota spots available with Matt Moylan, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ben Nakubuwai and Kai O’Donnell taking up the overseas places.

Sailor played just four games for Brisbane during the 2023 NRL season, with a further five for St George Illawarra Dragons in the years before with the 25-year-old behind the likes of Ezra Mam, Reece Walsh and Adam Reynolds in the Broncos side.

Meanwhile, Beaumont has also highlighted the fact that Sailor is under contract at Brisbane as he posted on X: “Sailor is an NRL player and not available to sign just like some of ours who the NRL want are SL players and aren’t available to sign. Contracts need to have substance and be respected both ways. Wishing Tristan a big year in the NRL and all our players a big one in SL 🐆”

So it appears as though Sailor will not be making the move to the Leigh Sports Village with the Leopards still in the hunt for a new addition before the 2024 Super League season starts.

