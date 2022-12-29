Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont defends rebrand as he reveals ‘big interest’ from the NRL

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has defended the club’s rebrand and revealed ‘big interest’ from the NRL in what he is currently doing.

Beaumont unveiled the new ‘Leopards’ moniker a number of months ago after switching from the ‘Centurions’ brand and it’s fair to say that it has attracted media attention.

Credit to Beaumont and the Leopards, though, the Lancashire club has been one of the most spoken about Super League sides in the off-season and that’s mainly down to the rebrand.

Ten new signings as well as a new unique kit has got people talking to the extent that Beaumont has revealed there has been more members ahead of 2023 than previous season tickets as well as more shirt sales.

Beaumont tweeted: “I have the facts more members than previous season tickets. More shirt sales more media coverage bigger in every aspect! Brand in everyone’s heads good or bad and big interest in us from NRL.”

The fact that there is ‘big interest’ from the NRL shows that Beaumont’s ambitious plan is currently working, and, alongside record levels of sponsorship deals, the Leopards are a club on the up.

Off the field, Leigh have become a well-oiled machine now it’s up to head coach Adrian Lam to turn the previous yo-yo team into a stable Super League club.

Whilst Beaumont is in charge, Leigh fans have no need to worry about financial issues as it’s on the field where the Leopards now need to crack and make it work.