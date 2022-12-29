List of all pre-season friendlies taking place in January with Leeds Rhinos travelling to Super League rivals Leigh Leopards

AS always at this time of year pre-season friendlies have been pencilled in as clubs from the Super League, Championship and League One prepare for the upcoming season.
Two friendlies have already been and gone with Batley Bulldogs overcoming Heavy Woollen Derby rivals Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity inflicting a big Boxing Day win over Leeds Rhinos.
There is still plenty more action to come, though, as we look towards the end of December and into January for the next fix of friendlies.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Featherstone Rovers vs Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium, 12 noon kick-off
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars – Kingston Park, 4.30pm kick-off
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Barrow Raiders vs North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls – Tetley’s Stadium, 2pm kick-off
Swinton Lions vs Midlands Hurricanes – Heywood Road, 2pm kick-off
Wakefield Trinity vs Halifax Panthers – Be Well Support Stadium, 2pm kick-off
Doncaster vs York – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Whitehaven vs Workington Town – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off
Widnes Vikings vs Rochdale Hornets – DCBL Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Friday, January 20, 2023
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR – Millennium Stadium, 7.45pm kick-off
London Skolars vs London Broncos – HAC, Armoury House, 2pm kick-off
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos – Leigh Sports Village, 3pm kick-off
Sunday January 22, 2023
Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Bradford Bulls vs Huddersfield Giants – Odsal, 2pm kick-off
Doncaster vs Newcastle Thunder – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Hunslet vs Halifax Panthers – South Leeds Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Keighley Cougars vs Castleford Tigers – Cougar Park, 3pm kick-off
Oldham vs Widnes Vikings – Vestacare Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC – Olympic Legacy Park, 3pm kick-off
Whitehaven vs Wigan Warriors Reserves – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off
York City Knights vs Batley Bulldogs – LNER Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Friday January 27, 2023
St Helens vs Widnes Vikings – Totally Wicked Stadium, 8pm kick-off
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Barrow Raiders vs Wigan Warriors – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off
Whitehaven vs Castleford Tigers – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off