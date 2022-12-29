List of all pre-season friendlies taking place in January with Leeds Rhinos travelling to Super League rivals Leigh Leopards

AS always at this time of year pre-season friendlies have been pencilled in as clubs from the Super League, Championship and League One prepare for the upcoming season.

Two friendlies have already been and gone with Batley Bulldogs overcoming Heavy Woollen Derby rivals Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity inflicting a big Boxing Day win over Leeds Rhinos.

There is still plenty more action to come, though, as we look towards the end of December and into January for the next fix of friendlies.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Featherstone Rovers vs Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium, 12 noon kick-off

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars – Kingston Park, 4.30pm kick-off

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Barrow Raiders vs North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Dewsbury Rams vs Bradford Bulls – Tetley’s Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Swinton Lions vs Midlands Hurricanes – Heywood Road, 2pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity vs Halifax Panthers – Be Well Support Stadium, 2pm kick-off

Doncaster vs York – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Workington Town – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off

Widnes Vikings vs Rochdale Hornets – DCBL Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Friday, January 20, 2023

Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR – Millennium Stadium, 7.45pm kick-off

London Skolars vs London Broncos – HAC, Armoury House, 2pm kick-off

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos – Leigh Sports Village, 3pm kick-off

Sunday January 22, 2023

Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Bradford Bulls vs Huddersfield Giants – Odsal, 2pm kick-off

Doncaster vs Newcastle Thunder – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Hunslet vs Halifax Panthers – South Leeds Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Keighley Cougars vs Castleford Tigers – Cougar Park, 3pm kick-off

Oldham vs Widnes Vikings – Vestacare Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC – Olympic Legacy Park, 3pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Wigan Warriors Reserves – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off

York City Knights vs Batley Bulldogs – LNER Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Friday January 27, 2023

St Helens vs Widnes Vikings – Totally Wicked Stadium, 8pm kick-off

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Barrow Raiders vs Wigan Warriors – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Castleford Tigers – LEL Arena, 3pm kick-off