Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont gives update on Josh Charnley

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has given a positive update on Josh Charnley following the club’s 14-6 win over Salford Red Devils last night.

The Leopards winger didn’t move after taking an innocuous knock following a Matt Moylan grubber as the hour struck, with medical staff from both sides helping to treat Charnley.

The veteran winger was taken to hospital in a neck brace, with Beaumont having this to say on X last night: “Josh has been in hospital and had scans undertaken he has just been released and is okay fit and well but we will be keeping further checks on him and we have stood him down for concussion for 12 days. Our players health will always take precedent ❤️.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast