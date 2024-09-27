Player ratings as Leigh Leopards register incredible Super League play-off win over Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS are one step closer to Old Trafford following a hard-fought 14-6 win over Salford Red Devils.

It was an incredible atmosphere in the opening exchanges as both sides went close. In fact, defences were so incredible from Salford and Leigh that the first try-scoring act only came just before the half-hour when Chris Hankinson went close from a Marc Sneyd kick.

However, in the build-up to that chase, Nene Macdonald was forced off the ball by Gareth O’Brien, giving Sneyd the easy option to slot over a penalty goal for a 2-0 lead.

A remarkable 40 minutes of intense defence kept both sides’ try-line intact as only Sneyd’s goal separated Salford and Leigh at half-time.

But it’s fair to say that the Leopards were by far the better side in the opening exchanges of the second-half, forcing two drop-outs before finally getting over the line.

It was a superb right to left move with Josh Charnley flying in at the corner with a wonderful finish on 53 minutes. Matt Moylan, however, couldn’t convert as Leigh led 4-2.

The Leopards were flying by now and a brilliant Edwin Ipape break laid the platform for O’Brien to slide under the posts as the hour loomed. Moylan converted for a 10-2 lead.

Leigh were cut back though by a serious-looking injury to Charnley after he chased a Moylan kick. Even that didn’t stop the Leigh juggernaut, though, and Ipape’s strong carry saw the PNG international crash over. Moylan missed the conversion as the Leopards led 14-2.

Though the Red Devils continued to hammer the visitors’ line, the Leopards stood firm even with Jack Hughes in the sinbin for a professional foul.

The dam eventually did crack with three minutes to go, Ethan Ryan dotting down a perfect Sneyd chip to the corner. The latter, however, missed the conversion as Leigh ran out 14-6 winners.

Salford Red Devils

23 Chris Hankinson – 7

2 Ethan Ryan – 6

3 Nene Macdonald – 7

4 Tim Lafai – 7

5 Deon Cross – 6

32 Jayden Nikorima – 5

7 Marc Sneyd – 6

8 Brad Singleton – 6

24 Joe Mellor – 7

27 Gil Dudson – 5

11 Sam Stone – 5

12 Kallum Watkins – 6

13 Oliver Partington – 5

Substitutes

1 Ryan Brierley – 4

15 Shane Wright – 5

16 Joe Shorrocks – 5

29 Loghan Lewis – 5

Tries: Ryan (77)

Goals: Sneyd 1/2

Leigh Leopards

6 Matt Moylan – 7

34 Darnell McIntosh – 8

24 Umyla Hanley – 6

4 Ricky Leutele – 7

5 Josh Charnley – 7

1 Gareth O’Brien – 8

7 Lachlan Lam – 7

8 Tom Amone – 7

9 Edwin Ipape – 9

10 Robbie Mulhern – 8

12 Jack Hughes – 6

16 Frankie Halton – 6

13 John Asiata – 7

Substitutes

3 Zak Hardaker – 8

17 Owen Trout – 8

33 Brad Dwyer – 7

35 Aaron Pene – 7

Tries: Charnley (53), O’Brien (58), Ipape (66)

Goals: Moylan 2/3

Sinbin: Hughes (76) – professional foul

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast