Son of Leeds Rhinos legend, Kylie Leuluai, signs scholarship contract with Super League side

KINGSTON Leuluai, the son of Leeds Rhinos legend, Kylie Leuluai, has signed a scholarship contract with a Super League side.

Leuluai, who played over 250 games and won six Grand Finals, two League Leaders Shields, two Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges in nine seasons with the Rhinos, has quite the sporting family.

Oldest son, Marley, is currently on the books of Burnley FC where he has yet to play a senior game, but now Kingston has penned a deal with Warrington Wolves.

Warrington is, of course, the club where Kylie is in charge of player welfare and acts as Head of Rugby Operations following a spell as Strength and conditioning Coach.

Kylie’s wife shared a post of their son Kingston on social media, revealing the news of his signature.

The post reads: “He never allows a post about himself but this time we’re not listening. Middle son deserves to be celebrated. He started with Rugby League then experimented with other sports but he’s come full circle and we couldn’t be more proud of our Kingy. Scholarship signed @WarringtonRLFC.”

Leuluai’s playing career started in Australia representing Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

He made the move to Super League in 2007 signing for Leeds Rhinos where he remained a one-club man until retiring at the end of the 2015 season, with over 250 appearances for the club

