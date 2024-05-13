Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont takes aim at IMG following London Broncos’ win over Hull FC

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has taken aim at IMG following London Broncos’ win over Hull FC yesterday afternoon.

The Broncos ran out 34-18 winners at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in what was their first victory of the 2024 Super League season.

However, regardless of London’s results this season, they will be relegated at the end of it due to IMG’s new proposals which will see clubs graded on five pillars going into 2025.

In fact, the Broncos were graded in 24th position out of 36 professional clubs when IMG revealed their provisional results at the back end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Hull FC – the side the capital club beat yesterday – are safe from relegation having been given a Grade A score of 15.05.

That in itself has rankled a few people with the Broncos seemingly playing for nothing in 2024 – and Leigh owner Beaumont has taken aim at that fact.

Beaumont posted on X: “I know let’s relegate a team that’s trying their heart out and has just beat a team that’s got rid of their players thinking they are safe as a grade A Club. A great example of why IMG scoring don’t work in this format! Let’s stand up for the game and insist on relegating the bottom team whoever that is!”

