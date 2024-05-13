This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Challenge Cups and nine games on Sky

CHALLENGE CUP

SATURDAY 18th MAY

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors 13:45 (BBC)

(at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster)

SUNDAY 19th MAY

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves 15:15 (BBC)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP

SATURDAY 18th MAY

St Helens v York Valkyrie 11:15 (BBC iPlayer)

(at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster)

SUNDAY 19th MAY

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos 12:30 (BBC iPlayer)

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY 18th MAY

Toulouse Olympique v Barrow Raiders 15:00

SUNDAY 19th MAY

Bradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles 15:00

Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers 15:00

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs 15:00

Wakefield Trinity v Swinton Lions 15:00

Widnes Vikings v Whitehaven 15:00

York Knights v Halifax Panthers 15:00

LEAGUE ONE

Cornwall v Oldham 13:00

Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder 14:00

North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars 14:30

Rochdale Hornets v Workington Town 15:00

NRL

FRIDAY 17th MAY

Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs 09:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)

Manly Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos 11:05 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SATURDAY 18th MAY

Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights 06:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)

Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters 08:30 (Sky/Watch NRL)

South Sydney Rabbitohs v North Queensland Cowboys 10:45 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SUNDAY 19th MAY

New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Panthers 04:50 (Sky/Watch NRL)

Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels 07:05 (Sky/Watch NRL)

Wests Tigers v Dolphins 09:25 (Sky/Watch NRL)

(all UK time, all at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

WOMEN’S STATE OF ORIGIN

Queensland v New South Wales 10:45 (Sky/Watch NRL)

(at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,430 (May 13, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.