Super League Grand Final venue, Old Trafford, hit with shocking roof waterfall

IT’S fair to say that Old Trafford has seen better days than in recent years.

As Manchester United took on Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at the weekend, the Old Trafford roof was hit with a shocking leak and then a waterfall.

Spectators looked on in shock at the scenes that befell the crowd around the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ – an iconic venue that has sadly been left to disrepair under the Glazers at United.

However, the issue also has repercussions for Super League, with Old Trafford, of course, the venue for the Grand Final ever since 1998.

The desire to move the showpiece event away from United’s stadium has grown in pace, with supporters clamouring for Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium to take over the reins.

The leaky roof is just one of many infrastructure issues that new United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to fix with his initial £237 million investment.

But it certainly needs to be fixed – and fast.

Previously, RL Commercial’s managing director, Rhodri Jones, revealed that a different venue had been considered for the Grand Final: “We have a long-standing relationship with Old Trafford and Manchester United who have been excellent partners for however many years,” Jones told League Express.

“They are very keen to keep us and see us as a partner of the club. I think we are the only non-football event that they will ever have – they have made that decision.

“In terms of Old Trafford in its current state, there is an option to go there but this opportunity to speak to the market, why wouldn’t we do that to see what other interest there is?

“The conversation is ongoing with Manchester United, they are very keen to keep us, but there is also potential in the North East, London and others. It would be remiss of us to not go and speak to them.”

