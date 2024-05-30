Leigh Leopards prop Ben Nakubuwai makes season-long loan move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have completed the signing of Leigh Leopards prop Ben Nakubuwai on a season-long loan deal.

Nakubuwai, 28, has a vast amount of first-grade experience with Salford Red Devils and, most recently, Leigh Leopards. The prop-forward has also played in the NRL, making a handful of appearances with Gold Coast Titans.

The 6ft 4in Fijian was part of Leigh’s Challenge Cup Final winning team and has been a regular feature in Adrian Lam’s team since he joined the club in 2022.

Nakubuwai will go straight into contention for Sunday’s Championship clash against Swinton Lions at the Millennium Stadium.

“I just want to say thank you to Featherstone for the opportunity to come over,” said Nakubuwai.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the team, staff and everyone involved at the club. I’m keen to get out there to play some Rugby with the boys here, they’re a quality side and I just want to contribute to the success of the team as best I can.”

Rovers Head Coach, James Ford, is excited by the capture of Nakubuwai and said: “I am absolutely delighted to bring a player of Ben’s calibre to the club.

“He’s a big powerful middle who defends to a high level. We’re all really excited by this signing and we’re all very confident he’ll be a great addition for us.

“I’d like to thank Martin and the Board for working really hard to get this done – they’ve gone above and beyond. Also our supporters and sponsors whose combined efforts have helped us improve the quality of our team and squad.

“I know we have beaten off some fierce competition from leading Championship clubs and I’m sure our fans are as excited as I am about Ben being part of the Rovers family.”

