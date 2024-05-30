Warrington Wolves suffer major injury blow

WARRINGTON WOLVES have suffered a major injury blow with Joe Philbin ruled out for ten weeks with an adductor injury.

Philbin sustained the injury in last Saturday’s away Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons and had to leave during the second-half.

