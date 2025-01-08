Former Hull FC star reacts to reported Jordan Abdull release and Marc Sneyd rumours

HULL FC have hit the headlines in recent days with Hull Live yesterday reporting that halfback signing Jordan Abdull had left the MKM Stadium without playing a game.

Brought in to create a halfback partnership alongside fellow new recruit Aidan Sezer – who has just been made captain – Abdull will not don a Black and Whites shirt in 2025.

Now former Hull and St Helens star, Alan Hunte, has responded to the news and has called for clarity from the club.

“It’s disappointing,” Hunte told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Coming back to Hull you would hope that he could realise some things that he didn’t get to the first time around but with all that said, having raised the bar so high he has also had the problems of staying fit.

“I think there were a lot of questions that you hoped he could put right in a Black and White shirt because the talent is undoubtedly there. I’m sure all Hull fans are really disappointed that that won’t come to fruition.

“I think we need to know why. Is this down to the club or is this down to Jordan Abdull? There could be other factors such as family or circumstance, whatever that may be.

“Obviously having signed for the club and now leaving, there (must) have been some negotiations between the two parties as to how they finish this and under what circumstances.”

However, Hunte is not convinced by the link to Sneyd, saying: “It wouldn’t surprise me but I would hope that for the integrity of rugby league that they’re not (connected).

“I would hope that the club hasn’t ditched Jordan because (they’ve heard) on the grapevine that they think Marc Sneyd is available or vice versa.

“Marc Sneyd signed a new contract at Salford and I think that he should honour that but that is just my own personal belief.”

“You want a like-for-like or better. Some would say Marc Sneyd is like-for-like, and some would say he is better. I have no doubt some Hull fans would say ‘Been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ regarding Marc Sneyd.”