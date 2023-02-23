Leigh Leopards star follows in Jacques O’Neill’s footsteps by going on Love Island

THERE is another rugby league star heading for the Love Island villa, following in former Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill’s footsteps.

That man is Leigh Leopards outside back Keanan Brand who was announced as a ‘bombshell’ on the ITV2 reality television show last night.

Brand was given the number 20 shirt by Leigh ahead of the 2023 Super League season, following a successful season in the second tier in 2022.

The centre or winger has made 35 appearances for the Leopards in two seasons after debuting for the Widnes Vikings back in 2018.