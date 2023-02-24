NRL and England star Herbie Farnworth to leave Brisbane Broncos on lucrative three-year deal from 2024

NRL and England star Herbie Farnworth will no longer be a Brisbane Broncos player going into 2024 after signing a lucrative three-year deal to move on.

Much has been made of Farnworth’s future after his declaration and desire to play fullback, with the Broncos recruiting Reece Walsh whilst also having Selwyn Cobbo on their books.

Now, the England star will be a Dolphins player from 2024 onwards after etching a three-year deal.

Dolphins’ CEO Terry Reader said: “There is no doubt that Herbie has been on our radar right from the very moment we started recruiting for this club at the end of 2021.

“We made a big play to get him for 2023 and just missed out, so to now secure him on a long-term deal is a huge win for our club.

“Herbie showed what a great player he can be in the NRL for the Broncos last year before injury hampered him.

“To see him bounce back from that biceps injury at the end of last year and demonstrate what a world-class performer he is was amazing.

“We are so excited about what he will do in Dolphins’ colours.”