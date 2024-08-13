North Queensland Cowboys heavyweight Jason Taumalolo rejects Super League club

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS heavyweight Jason Taumalolo has reportedly rejected a move to a Super League club.

That’s according to the Courier Mail which has reported that the 31-year-old has knocked back an offer from Catalans Dragons, who, in turn, turned their attention to Dolphins powerhouse Tevita Pangai Junior.

Courier Mail also revealed that a code defection to Japanese rugby had been an option, but that Taumalolo is set to finish his career with the Cowboys.

Taumalolo’s agent, Chris Orr, said: “There was some interest in Jase. He had some options to go to the English Super League or Japanese rugby and we had some preliminary talks with a number of clubs.

“But Jason wants to stay loyal to the Cowboys. We had a meeting with the Cowboys recently and there’s no issues there at all.Jase loves the club. He has captained the side and he has set himself a goal to finish his career as a one-club legend who hopefully becomes the first player to reach 300 games for the Cowboys.”

Taumalolo signed a historic ten-year deal with North Queensland back in 2017, but he has been hit with a lingering knee issue in recent seasons.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast