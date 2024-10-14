Leigh Leopards swoop for rival Super League forward

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Ryan Brown on a two-year contract from Wigan Warriors.

Brown, 19, is an England Academy international prop forward who has come up through the scholarship and academy ranks with Wigan, He gained valuable first team experience playing in the Championship and League One in 2024.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Ryan really impressed playing for the academy and reserves at Wigan. He’s a no-nonsense front rower who plays big minutes.

“With Ryan’s chances at Wigan limited I’m delighted to hand him an opportunity with Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

Warrington born Brown signed scholarship forms with Wigan in 2019 and featured for England Academy against France in 2023. At the start of this season, he scored two tries for Wigan in a warmup game at Midlands Hurricanes.

Brown played for Wigan Reserves in their 50-36 win over Leopards Reserves at Sutton Park in April and went on to make three appearances for the Hurrianes on dual registration in 2024.

He also enjoyed an extended loan spell at Barrow Raiders, playing 11 Championship games for Paul Crarey’s side.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast