Championship Grand Final broadcast coverage revealed as Wakefield Trinity host Toulouse Olympique

THE Championship Grand Final will be broadcast live on The Sportsman on Saturday night as Wakefield Trinity host Toulouse Olympique.

Wakefield and Toulouse will meet at the DIY Kitchens Stadium after Trinity overcame York Knights, 22-13, and Toulouse just edged Bradford Bulls, 21-20 at the Stade Ernest Wallon yesterday.

Live coverage will begin at 6.45pm on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel – exactly where Hunslet’s famous win over Swinton Lions was broadcast last night, which saw the Parksiders earn promotion to the second tier for the first time in ten years – with kick-off at 7pm.

